Kegerators enable consumers to achieve the convenience and pub-like ambiance at home. Product innovation leads the manufacturers of home appliances products to invest a large amount in R&D. To pull in beer buying consumers in the younger generations, manufacturers have introduced mini-kegerators with interesting features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers

The increasing consumption of draft beer globally, combined with Western consumers' nature to stock beer in large quantities is encouraging manufacturers to innovate kegerators that targets this demographic, opening new market opportunities. For instance, Felix Storch launched Summit Appliance SBC590OS kegerator series, which have the capacity to store two kegs inside.

Competitive vendor landscape

"The global kegerators market is fragmented with the presence of both regional and international vendors. However, a significant portion of the market is controlled by five major vendors: Danby Products, Felix Storch, Living Direct, U.S. Cooler Company, and Versonel. All these vendors, with the exception of Danby Products, are all based in the US and specialize in refrigeration and beer dispensing systems. Danby Products is a Canada-based manufacturer of consumer durables and home appliances," says Poonam Saini, one of the lead market research analysts at Technavio for large appliances research.

It is important to note that the global kegerators market has reached a maturity in developed countries and vendors in the market are experiencing a decline in their profit margins because of an increase in competition and the growing price of raw materials. Vendors are trying to gain an edge over their competitors by providing attractive pricing, because of which new vendors find it relatively harder to enter the market space.

About the top five kegerator vendors:

Danby Products

Danby Products is a manufacturer of electrical appliances. The company offers air conditioners, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and freezers. It also provides dishwashers, washing machines, kegerators, coolers, and ice makers. The company serves the commercial, wholesale, and retail sectors. The company offers kegerators under its flagship brand Danby. Their strategy is to create inspired and brilliant appliances that fit every consumers' space and location and to evolve the functionality and innovative features such as digitalized features in appliances.

Felix Storch Inc.

Felix Storch is a leading manufacturer and supplier of professional, specialty, medical, and commercial refrigerators and freezers, as well as cooking appliances. The company offers kegerators under its flagship brand Summit Appliance for both residential and commercial use.

Felix Storch's wide range of product portfolio makes its strong presence in the global kegerators market. Till date, Felix Storch carries over 600 basic models of specialty freezers and refrigerators, including the industry's largest collection of built-in undercounter models. The professional and residential product line includes unique choices for smaller kitchens, with a large selection of gas and electric ranges and cooktops, frost-free refrigerators, wine cellars, beer dispensers, weatherproof outdoor appliances, and slim-fitting laundry and dishwashers.

Living Direct Inc.

Living Direct's main line of activity includes electronic shopping and mail-order houses. The company primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of self-contained air-conditioning room units, household electrical appliances, radio and television receiving sets, other household electronic sound or video equipment. Other segments are primarily engaged in the wholesale distribution of household non-electric laundry equipment and refrigerators and freezers. It offers kegerators through its flagship brand EdgeStar. The brand offers the products under the following broad three categories dual-tap kegerators, full-size kegerators, and mini kegerators.

U.S. Cooler

U.S. Cooler is a division of Craig Industries and operates as a family-owned business dedicated to providing customized solutions for cold storage applications. The company offers cooler products at reasonable prices. It offers kegerators products under its flagship brand Brew Cave. Their strategy is to focus on marketing initiative such as "Customer First," which employs producing innovative cooler products on the basis of the customers' feedback and review on the existing products and their additional requirements.

Versonel

Versonel is a manufacturer of modern and innovative lines of portable home appliance products. The manufacturer produces and markets home appliance products at affordable prices. It offers kegerators under its flagship brand Versonel. Their strategy is to focus on producing high-quality home goods and portable appliances that work exceptionally and are designed to add style to home.

