EAST PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, provides an update on subsidiary, Finjan, Inc.'s ("Finjan") second patent infringement suit against Blue Coat Systems, Inc. ("Blue Coat") in Finjan v. Blue Coat, 5:15-cv-03295-BLF, before the Honorable Beth Labson Freeman. On December 13, 2016, the Court entered its Order ("the Order") Denying Blue Coat's Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings under 35 U.S.C. § 101 ("the Motion"), filed on September 16, 2016, that asserted claims of Finjan's U.S. Patent No. 8,677,494 ("the '494 Patent") are invalid for lack of patentable subject matter. The Order concluded that "the asserted claims of the '494 patent ...contain an inventive concept sufficient to transform [the] claims into patentable subject matter." The Order can be found on p. 21 of Docket No. 156.

"We are again gratified that the Court carefully and concisely vetted our '494 Patent under controlling patent law and determined that our '494 invention is patentable subject matter, and that the resulting patent is valid and enforceable," commented Julie Mar-Spinola, Finjan Holdings, CIPO. "This and numerous other decisions confirming the validity and enforceability of our patents adds another layer of significance to our already valuable patent portfolio."

Finjan has pending infringement lawsuits against FireEye, Inc., Sophos, Inc., Symantec Corp., Palo Alto Networks., Blue Coat Systems, Inc. and ESET relating to, collectively, more than 20 patents in the Finjan portfolio. The court dockets for the foregoing cases are publicly available on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website, www.pacer.gov, which is operated by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

