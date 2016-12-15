Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF), is announcing the posting of a powerpoint presentation, titled Misinformation in the 2012 Decision, on the Company's website. We have compiled a response to the Recommendation of the Executive Director, (Derek Sturko, Associate Deputy Minister and Executive Director EAO, dated September 20, 2012) which was detailed on the final two pages of the report. There are misstatements in the recommendation that have been addressed in subsequent responses to the BCEAO, but a concise, plain language response that we believe can be readily understood by any viewer has not previously been presented. The presentation is available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/pdf/corporate_presentation.pdf.

