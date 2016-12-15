Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Growth of 4%, 2016-2020 - Risks Associated with ASC Administration Limiting Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global ambulatory surgical centers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ambulatory surgical centers market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the service support given by ambulatory surgical centers to perform surgeries in individuals with chronic ailments.

One of latest trends in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions of small practices. Consolidation of healthcare systems occurs either through merger or acquisition of small practises by corporate groups. Mergers of healthcare systems include the togetherness of separate ASCs under a shared license. Acquisitions occur when joining ASCs retain their licenses but are owned by a common governing body. Vendors are entering into M&As with hospitals, physicians and providing ownerships to develop innovative healthcare plans and health systems and gain a strong foothold in this market. Many companies are focusing on improvising the services with better infrastructure and safety that will benefit the physicians and patients. This will have a significant impact on delivering services and increasing the market growth.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries. Over the years, minimally invasive surgeries have gained popularity. The low-risk complications and benefits associated with reduced cost and less hospital stay have driven the growth of MIS market. Cardiac surgery is one of the largest segment where the market witnessed a maximum number of minimally invasive surgeries. MI techniques are increasingly used to manage diseases such as cardiac arrhythmias, dermatological conditions, cancer tumors that include tumors in the kidneys, lungs, liver, and the musculoskeletal system, and spinal disorders. MI techniques are also used in treating critical conditions of patients with other comorbidities and in inoperable patients where conventional surgeries are not feasible.



Key vendors:



AmSurg

United Surgical Partners International

Surgery Partners

Surgical Care Affiliates



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by surgery centers



Part 07: Global single- specialty ambulatory surgical centers market



Part 08: Global multi-speciality ambulatory surgical centers market



Part 09: Market segmentation by modality



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Market segmentation by services



Part 12: Market drivers



Part 13: Impact of drivers



Part 14: Market challenges



Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 16: Market trends



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Key vendor analysis



Part 19: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdpwtf/global_ambulatory

