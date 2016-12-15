Nutraceuticals: Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods & Beverages 2015-2022 - Despite Challenges and Concerns, Demand for Nutraceuticals Continue to Surge - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nutraceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nutraceuticals in US$ by the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Dietary Supplements (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbals, Non-Herbals, & Others)
- Functional Foods & Beverages
The report profiles 284 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Amway (USA)
- Amyris, Inc. (USA)
- Aneva Nutraceuticals Ltd. (UK)
- AOR Canada (Canada)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Arkopharma Laboratories S.A (France)
- Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- BASF Human Nutrition (Germany)
- Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany)
- Bayer Consumer Care
- Ceapro, Inc. (Canada)
- CK Life Sciences Int'l (Holdings) Inc. (Hong Kong)
- E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd. (India)
- Parry Nutraceuticals (India)
- Valensa International (USA)
- Alimtec (Chile)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)
- Groupe Danone (France)
- Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. (China)
- Matsun Nutrition (USA)
- MCM Klosterfrau Healthcare GmbH (Germany)
- Mead Johnson Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)
- Natrol Inc. (USA)
- NBTY, Inc. (USA)
- Nestlé SA (Switzerland)
- Nestlé HealthCare Nutrition (Switzerland)
- Nutraceutical Corporation (USA)
- PepsiCo Inc. (USA)
- Perrigo Company (USA)
- Red Bull GmbH (Austria)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- The Coca-Cola Co. (USA)
- Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Competition
3. Market Trends & Drivers
4. Nutraceuticals Innovations And Advancements
5. Key Issues Confronting The Market
6. Nutraceuticals: Regulatory Landscape
7. Product Overview
8. Product Launches
9. Recent Industry Activity
10. Focus On Select Global Players
11. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 284 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 299)
- The United States (203)
- Canada (11)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (52)
- - France (9)
- - Germany (10)
- - The United Kingdom (19)
- - Italy (1)
- - Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kqk654/nutraceuticals
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716