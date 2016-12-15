sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.12.2016 | 20:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nutraceuticals: Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods & Beverages 2015-2022 - Despite Challenges and Concerns, Demand for Nutraceuticals Continue to Surge - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nutraceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nutraceuticals in US$ by the following Product Groups/Segments:

  • Dietary Supplements (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbals, Non-Herbals, & Others)
  • Functional Foods & Beverages

The report profiles 284 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Amway (USA)
  • Amyris, Inc. (USA)
  • Aneva Nutraceuticals Ltd. (UK)
  • AOR Canada (Canada)
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
  • Arkopharma Laboratories S.A (France)
  • Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • BASF Human Nutrition (Germany)
  • Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany)
  • Bayer Consumer Care
  • Ceapro, Inc. (Canada)
  • CK Life Sciences Int'l (Holdings) Inc. (Hong Kong)
  • E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd. (India)
  • Parry Nutraceuticals (India)
  • Valensa International (USA)
  • Alimtec (Chile)
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)
  • Groupe Danone (France)
  • Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. (China)
  • Matsun Nutrition (USA)
  • MCM Klosterfrau Healthcare GmbH (Germany)
  • Mead Johnson Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)
  • Natrol Inc. (USA)
  • NBTY, Inc. (USA)
  • Nestlé SA (Switzerland)
  • Nestlé HealthCare Nutrition (Switzerland)
  • Nutraceutical Corporation (USA)
  • PepsiCo Inc. (USA)
  • Perrigo Company (USA)
  • Red Bull GmbH (Austria)
  • Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
  • The Coca-Cola Co. (USA)
  • Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company (China)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Competition

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Nutraceuticals Innovations And Advancements

5. Key Issues Confronting The Market

6. Nutraceuticals: Regulatory Landscape

7. Product Overview

8. Product Launches

9. Recent Industry Activity

10. Focus On Select Global Players

11. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 284 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 299)

  • The United States (203)
  • Canada (11)
  • Japan (6)
  • Europe (52)
  • - France (9)
  • - Germany (10)
  • - The United Kingdom (19)
  • - Italy (1)
  • - Rest of Europe (13)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kqk654/nutraceuticals

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire