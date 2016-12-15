Nutraceuticals: Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods & Beverages 2015-2022 - Despite Challenges and Concerns, Demand for Nutraceuticals Continue to Surge - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nutraceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nutraceuticals in US$ by the following Product Groups/Segments:



Dietary Supplements (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbals, Non-Herbals, & Others)

Functional Foods & Beverages

The report profiles 284 companies including many key and niche players such as



Amway ( USA )

) Amyris, Inc. ( USA )

) Aneva Nutraceuticals Ltd. (UK)

AOR Canada ( Canada )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) Arkopharma Laboratories S.A ( France )

) Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) BASF Human Nutrition ( Germany )

) Bayer Healthcare AG ( Germany )

) Bayer Consumer Care

Ceapro, Inc. ( Canada )

) CK Life Sciences Int'l (Holdings) Inc. ( Hong Kong )

) E.I.D Parry ( India ) Ltd. ( India )

) Ltd. ( ) Parry Nutraceuticals ( India )

) Valensa International ( USA )

) Alimtec ( Chile )

) GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Groupe Danone ( France )

) Infinitus ( China ) Company Ltd. ( China )

) Company Ltd. ( ) Matsun Nutrition ( USA )

) MCM Klosterfrau Healthcare GmbH ( Germany )

) Mead Johnson Nutritionals, Inc. ( USA )

) Natrol Inc. ( USA )

) NBTY, Inc. ( USA )

) Nestlé SA ( Switzerland )

) Nestlé HealthCare Nutrition ( Switzerland )

) Nutraceutical Corporation ( USA )

) PepsiCo Inc. ( USA )

) Perrigo Company ( USA )

) Red Bull GmbH ( Austria )

) Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) The Coca-Cola Co. (USA)

Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Competition



3. Market Trends & Drivers



4. Nutraceuticals Innovations And Advancements



5. Key Issues Confronting The Market



6. Nutraceuticals: Regulatory Landscape



7. Product Overview



8. Product Launches



9. Recent Industry Activity



10. Focus On Select Global Players



11. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 284 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 299)



The United States (203)

(203) Canada (11)

(11) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (52)

(52) - France (9)

(9) - Germany (10)

(10) - The United Kingdom (19)

(19) - Italy (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)

