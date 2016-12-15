Research and Markets - Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2016-2020: Key Vendors are Concur, Certify, Expensify & Chrome River Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global travel and expense management software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% and 7.70% respectively during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global travel and expense management software market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of travel and expense management software licenses, installation and implementation of software, training, maintenance, and subscriptions.

One of latest trends in the market is broader access to travel and expense portal through mobile apps. Businesses need to stay connected around the clock. Mobile devices keep employees connected, and this has increased the demand for uninterrupted connectivity between corporate networks and the mobile devices of employees. This has also encouraged employees to use their personal portable devices such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops to access and store confidential information.

The increasing adoption of mobile devices is a major trend witnessed in the global travel and expense market. Mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets are increasingly being used by enterprises and employees to book tickets, change their flights, locate their luggage, and submit expense sheets from Android, Windows, Blackberry, and iOS devices. Employees can create and manage expense reports from mobile devices and send it to the manager in charge of authorizing reimbursement.

Key vendors

- Concur (SAP)

- Certify

- Expensify

- Chrome River Technologies

- Infor

Other prominent vendors

- Apptricity Corp.

- Ariett

- Basware

- Coupa Software

- DATABASICS

- Expense8

- Fraedom

- Insperity

- InterplX

- KDS

- NetSuite

- Nexonia

- Nexstep Infotech

- Oracle

- Paychex

- Serko

- Skyjunxion

- Tallie

- Trippeo Technologies

- Traveldoo SAS

- TraveluXion

- Unit4

- Virtual Communications

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by deployment model

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Buying criteria

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Five forces model

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wjm2j8/global_travel_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716