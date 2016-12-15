Research and Markets - Global Digital Classroom Market Growth of 12%, 2016-2020 With Dell, Blackboard & Jenzabar Leading the Market

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global digital classroom market to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Digital Classroom Market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors through sales of hardware, content, and software to the K-12 and higher education segments.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of new methods of learning. New methods of active learning such as simulation-based learning, game-based learning, experiential learning, project-based learning, and inquiry-based learning are increasingly being adopted by a growing number of educational institutions. These institutions are inclined toward improving pedagogical methods in their curriculum by adopting technologically-advanced learning and teaching systems. In higher education, a substantial part of academic activities focuses on practical assignments and experiments.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market Rising number of initiatives to improve STEM education using technology. There have been initiatives across the globe to enhance STEM education in schools and higher education. As these initiatives increase, teachers will ensure that they incorporate methods such as active learning as well. Countries such as China and Singapore have made major investments in improving STEM education and have the highest rates of science and mathematics literacy among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the resistance to improve technical skills. While the role of technology in the education sector has undergone a change, but the budget allocations dedicated to improvement of IT infrastructure at many institutions has not grown at the same rate.

