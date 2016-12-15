

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures tumbled Thursday, dropping to the lowest since February after the Federal Reserve hinted that interest rates will go up faster than expected.



The Fed's so-called dot plot showed policy makers see three rate hikes in 2017, up from previous estimates of two.



'It's important for households and businesses to understand that my colleagues and I have judged the course of the U.S. economy to be strong,' Fed Chair Janet Yellen said at a press conference.



'We have a strong labor market and we have a resilient economy.'



Also, the Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index excluding volatile food and energy costs rose 0.2 percent last month after edging up 0.1 percent in October.



Gold for Feb. was down $33.90, or 2.9%, to settle at $1,129.80 an ounce, hit by a strong U.S. dollar.



Meanwhile, the Bank of England kept its record low interest rate and unconventional measures unchanged at its meeting on Thursday, as widely expected.



The Swiss National Bank kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged, but cautioned about a 'multitude' of political risks to the global economy.



