

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar has turned in a strong performance following yesterday's decision by the Federal Reserve to raise its key interest rate by a quarter-point. It was only the second time in a decade that the central bank has raised rates. The buck has begun to pare its gains against its major rivals Thursday afternoon, now that investors have had time to digest the news.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended December 10th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 254,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 258,000. Economists had expected claims to drop to 255,000.



Partly reflecting a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of November. The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. The increase in prices matched economist estimates.



The dollar broke out to a 14-year high of $1.0365 against the Euro Thursday, but has since eased back to around $1.0415.



Eurozone private sector ended the year on a high note, riding on the back of the manufacturing upturn that offset a slowdown in services, despite rising costs.



The Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, which combines manufacturing and services, was unchanged at 53.9 in December, preliminary survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. Economists had forecast a score of 53.9.



Germany's private sector growth slowed to a 3-month low in December despite strong expansion in manufacturing, flash survey results from IHS Markit revealed Thursday. The composite output index dropped to 54.8 from 55.0 in November.



France's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in December, flash data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The composite output index rose to an 18-month high of 52.8 in December from 51.4 in November.



The Bank of England kept its record low interest rate and unconventional measures unchanged at its meeting on Thursday, as widely expected, in the final session for the year that set the stage for the U.K. exit from the European Union.



The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, unanimously decided to hold the key bank rate at 0.25 percent and the corporate bond purchase plan at GBP 10 billion.



Also, all members voted to continue the GBP 435 billion bond purchase programme. The decision was in line with economists' expectations. The buck climbed to a 2-week high of $1.2374 against the pound sterling Thursday, but has since retreated to around $1.2445.



U.K. retail sales increased at a slower pace in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Retail sales including auto fuel, grew 0.2 percent in November from October, when sales advanced 1.8 percent. Nonetheless, sales were expected to remain flat.



The greenback jumped to a 10-month high of Y118.662 against the Japanese Yen Thursday, but has since pulled back to around Y117.825.



The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 51.9. That's up from 51.3 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust level of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Japanese companies' inflation expectations rose slightly in the fourth quarter, survey results from the Bank of Japan showed Thursday.



Companies expect consumer prices to rise 0.7 percent in the year ahead compared to 0.6 percent projected in the prior survey, the summary of 'Inflation Outlook of Enterprises' showed.



The 3-year ahead inflation is seen at 1 percent, unchanged from previous survey. At the same time, the outlook for 5 years was raised slightly to 1.1 percent from 1 percent.



