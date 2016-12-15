MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly seven-year terms. The approximately $1.28 billion in K Certificates (K-F25 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about December 23, 2016.

K-F25 Pricing

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted Principal/Notional Average Life Discounted Dollar Class Amount (mm) (Years) Margin Coupon Yield Price ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 mo LIBOR A $1,282.460 6.53 48 + 48 0.9820% 100.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- XI $1,424.955 3.08 Non-Offered ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- XP $1,424.955 3.06 Non-Offered ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

The K-F25 preliminary offering circular supplement:

http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kF25oc.pdf

http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kF25oc.pdf

Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages

The K-F25 Certificates will not be rated, and will include one senior principal and interest class, one interest-only class, and one class entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F25 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2016-KF25 Mortgage Trust (KF25 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF25 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class B, C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F25 Certificates. The KF25 Trust Class B, C and R Certificates will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any securities of Freddie Mac or any other issuer. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 18, 2016; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2015, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

