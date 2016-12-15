WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Winston Gold Mining Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE: WGC)(CSE: WGC.CN)(OTCQB: WGMCF) announces that the board of directors of the Corporation has granted a total 1,100,000 incentive stock options to certain consultants and a director of the Corporation to purchase a total of 1,100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.40. The options expire on December 15, 2021. 200,000 options vest immediately and the remaining 900,000 vest at a rate of 25% upon grant and 25% every three months thereafter.

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired two underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunities, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, and the Gold Ridge project, near Willcox, Arizona.

