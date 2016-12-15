NORWALK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Brandywine Homes announced that just six months after they opened for sale, all homes at Citrine, a 16-unit townhome community on one acre at 11433 Excelsior Drive in Norwalk, have been sold.

"These beautiful communities sold out because they fulfill a need for affordable new home ownership opportunities in the Norwalk area," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "Citrine is in a stellar location and offers elegant, comfortable homes with excellent amenities in the $400,000s. We're not surprised these homes sold so quickly."

Homes are still available at nearby Sunstone, Brandywine's two-acre, transit-friendly community with 31 townhomes at 11009 Pioneer Boulevard.

The two- and three-bedroom stucco townhomes at Citrine and Sunstone range from approximately 1,110 to 1,475 square feet and have versatile, expansive floor plans with hand-selected designer finishes, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, two-car garages and concrete tile roofs. Sunstone, a gated community built on the site of a former school building, is adjacent to Little Lake Park and close to Heritage Park and Wilderness Park. Citrine, south of Sunstone, is close to Vista Verde Park, the Norwalk Aquatics Pavilion and Norwalk High School.

With access to Interstate 5 and Interstate 605, the communities are an easy commute to both Los Angeles and Orange County. The communities are within walking distance of elementary and middle schools, and the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Cerritos Mall and Knott's Berry Farm are a short drive away.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

