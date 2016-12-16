Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2016) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held December 15, 2016. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved include:

i. The number of Directors for the Company was set at four. ii. The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: Stephen J. Wilkinson, David G. Tafel, James D. Farley, and Brian L. Crawford. iii. BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. iv. The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed the following officers:

Mr. Stephen Wilkinson - CEO,

Mr. David Tafel - Chairman,

Mr. Brian Crawford - CFO,

Mr. Kenneth Cawkell - Secretary

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring precious minerals opportunities in the Americas.

On Behalf of the Board,

"David G. Tafel"

Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel

Director

604-683-1991

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company"). All forward looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.