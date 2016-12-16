CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Norrep Capital Management Ltd. ("Norrep"), the Manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and limited partnerships (the "Norrep Investments"), announced today a capital gain distribution for the Norrep Fund for the 2016 tax year:

-- Series MF: 0.87628 per unit -- Series F: 0.88841 per unit

This distribution is for the year-end capital gain distribution only, which will typically be reinvested in units.

The capital gain distribution will be payable on December 15, 2016 to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2016. The taxable amounts of all distributions for 2016, including the tax characteristics of the distribution, will be reported in early 2017.

Norrep Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.norrep.com for more details about Norrep Investments.

Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management's control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

