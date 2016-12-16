KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- FISSION URANIUM CORP. (TSX: FCU)(OTCQX: FCUUF)(FRANKFURT: 2FU) ("Fission" or "the Company") announced the results of matters voted on at the Company's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 246,834,061 shares, or 50.99% of Fission's common shares that were eligible to be voted at the Meeting, were voted.

The following table outlines the voting results for each of the director nominees:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percentage of Percentage of Director Nominees Votes FOR Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Votes WITHHELD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Devinder Randhawa 192,165,545 94.95 10,228,673 5.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ross McElroy 198,519,738 98.09 3,874,480 1.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Frank Estergaard 195,100,913 96.40 7,293,306 3.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William Marsh 194,032,071 95.87 8,362,148 4.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anthony Milewski 193,556,758 95.63 8,837,460 4.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeremy Ross 196,736,105 97.20 5,658,114 2.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Raffi Babikian 195,992,813 96.84 6,401,405 3.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jianhua Xing 196,525,781 97.10 5,868,438 2.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shiming Ma 196,690,668 97.18 5,703,551 2.82 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated November 15th, 2016, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

Final voting results at the Meeting will be made available on Fission's website at www.fissionuranium.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the world-class Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this letter. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: expectations regarding continued development and potential of the PLS and its Triple R Deposit. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Fission's management, as well as on assumptions which such management believes to be reasonable based on information currently available at the time such statements were made. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; shareholder expectations; expertise to meet all future requirements of the Fission; the supply and demand, and the level and volatility of, the price of uranium; changes in credit markets and conditions in financial markets generally; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; and market competition. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Fission to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to Fission's limited business history; that Fission has no history of mineral production or mining operations; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources; risks caused by factors beyond Fission's control, such as uranium market price volatility, recovery rates of minerals from mined ore and demand for nuclear power; risks related to competition in the mineral industry; risk related to uranium industry competition and international trade restrictions; the potential deregulation of the electrical utility industry; competition of nuclear power with other energy sources; risks related to Fission's title to the PLS Property; risks related to dependence on key personnel; and risks of not meeting exploration budget forecasts. Although Fission has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Fission assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

