CHARLOTTE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- An official request to the White House from Exodus Foundation.org has been made, asking President Obama to adopt the Exodus Coalition Plan before he leaves office in order to systematically commute the sentences of all non-violent and overcharged federal inmates. Developed by Rev. Dr. Madeline McClenney-Sadler, President, and founder of Exodus Foundation.org, the Exodus Coalition Plan establishes a new and fairer set of criteria for clemency. The press is invited to join Exodus Foundation.org in front of the White House on December 19th at 3 p.m. for a press conference during its ongoing vigil until President Obama's term ends.

The official request states, "We applaud the work of the White House Office of Pardons and the Clemency Project 2014; yet, under the current guidelines, only 10% of commutation applications are actually approved. We would be remiss to ignore the harsh sentences of the 80,000 federal inmates left behind classified as nonviolent and likely thousands more who have been overcharged." The Exodus Coalition Plan was designed to assist President Obama and to strengthen his hand to do justice.

"President Obama has an opportunity to correct the grossly unjust sentencing practices of the past 4 decades which have leveled American families of all backgrounds. As one of the nation's most highly-respected global leaders and advocates for change on the ground, Exodus Foundation.org is asking President Obama to add one more milestone and significant act of justice to his legacy by joining the ranks of Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson who granted clemency to millions of confederate soldiers and sympathizers. If the Exodus Coalition Plan is adopted, there will be tens of thousands of families restored and lives repaired, saving our nation an estimated $21 billion in the next ten years." Dr. Madeline McClenney-Sadler.

Additional stakeholders in what is called the "Time's Up -- Let Me Go!" initiative include scholars and experts in the field of Criminal Justice. They represent prestigious institutions and religious organizations that include the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, National Council of Churches, PICO-Live Free, Healing Communities USA, the National Progressive Baptist Association and the Ecumenical Poverty Initiative as well as representatives that are active on Capitol Hill.

About Exodus Foundation.org

Led by Dr. McClenney and successful formerly incarcerated persons on its governing board, Exodus Foundation.org is a Christian faith-based charity that serves people of all faiths or no faith at all. Dr. McClenney founded Exodus Foundation.org in 1999, and under her leadership, the Red Sea Crossings Mentoring and Scholarship Program was developed as an evidence-based re-entry mentoring program emphasizing 24 hours, culturally competent mentoring. Since 2008, 90% of Exodus mentees have remained out of jail or prison.

