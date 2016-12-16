Sonata Software Announces US Patent for 'Multi-channel Delivery of Augmented Messages' for Halosys Mobility Platform

ATLANTA, December 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Sonata Software announced that its Unified Enterprise Mobility Platform Halosys had been granted a patent USPTO # 9,491,125 for its innovation on rule-based notifications. The patent was granted for a key technology innovation in the Halosys platform that enables users to be notified across web, SMS, email and in-app push notifications based on events matching a pre-configured set of filters including the user's location, time of day, along with the data from the event's object graph. This patent has far-reaching implications beyond web and mobile, to automated systems that can trigger responses based on events in enterprise systems like ERP, CRM, enabling more intelligent and automated apps and bots applications to be deployed for digital business innovation.



Halosys is a Unified Enterprise Mobility Platform that enables enterprises to build, secure, deploy and manage a portfolio of mobile business applications, leveraging existing enterprise systems and data, from a single mobility technology platform. Halosys is also built to emerging IoT standards

Sonata acquired Halosys headquartered in California in August 2015 and has increased its investment in developing the Halosys platform to be a world-class enterprise mobility platform.

Speaking on the patent grant, Sriram Chavali, lead inventor of the patent and co-founder Halosys said, "This patent and the innovative technology behind the Halosys platform clearly marks the thought leadership of Halosys and Sonata in the enterprise mobility space. We are future-proofing our customers' investment in our technology with valuable innovations that are ahead of the curve."

Sonata uses Halosys and an extended portfolio of mobility solutions, to help leading global companies in the retail, manufacturing, distribution and travel segments, deploy scalable mobile and IoT-led digital transformation programs with a platform-based approach.

About Halosys

Halosys provides a single Unified Enterprise Mobile Enablement platform that enables businesses to build, secure, manage and deploy an enterprise-wide mobile applications portfolio. This is achieved by building critical features of multiple mobility systems such as Mobile Back-end-as-a-Service (mBaaS), Mobile Application Development Platform (MADP), Mobile Application Management (MAM), and Application Programing Interface (API) in a unified platform with consistent workflows and enhanced user interfaces. Halosys is a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Sonata Software.

For more information call +1-800-531-4256 or go to www.halosys.com .

About Sonata Software

Sonata Software is a global IT solutions firm focused on catalyzing business transformation initiatives of its clients through deep domain knowledge, technology expertise and customer commitment. The company delivers innovative new solutions for travel, retail & distribution and software product companies through IP-based platforms, products and services, which bring together new digital technologies such as omni-channel commerce, mobility, analytics, cloud and ERP, to drive enhanced customer engagement, operations efficiency and return on IT investments. A trusted long-term service provider to Fortune 500 companies across both the software product development and enterprise business segments, Sonata seeks to add differentiated value to leadership who want to make an impact on their businesses, with IT.

For further information, please contact:

Anuj Kumar Saxena

Sonata Software Limited

CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110

A.P.S. Trust Building,

Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony

Bangalore 560019, India

Tel: +91-80-67781999

anujkumar.s@sonata-software.com

