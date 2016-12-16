

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending gains from the previous session following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and on a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 105.62 points or 0.55 percent to 19,379.41, off a high of 19,439.97 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Canon is adding 0.4 percent, Toshiba is rising 0.6 percent and Sony is up 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is losing 0.6 percent despite a report in the Nikkei business daily that the company will supply solar panels to U.S-based Tesla Motors.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.3 percent, while Honda is adding 0.8 percent. Fast Retailing is losing 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.5 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden Co. is higher by almost 7 percent, Dentsu is rising almost 3 percent and Showa Denko is advancing more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, DeNa Co. is losing almost 6 percent and Tokio Marine Holdings is down almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 118 yen-range on Friday, up from the upper 117 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday.



The Dow rose 59.71 points or 0.3 percent to 19,852.24, the Nasdaq climbed 20.18 points or 0.4 percent to 5,456.85 and the S&P 500 advanced 8.75 points or 0.4 percent to 2,262.03.



The European markets ended Thursday's session in the green after a series of announcements from central banks. The DAX of Germany climbed 1.08 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 1.05 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.72 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday, as the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike strengthened the dollar. January WTI oil fell 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $50.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



