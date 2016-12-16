

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday, though gains are muted, as investors adjusted to the Federal Reserve's plan for higher U.S. interest rates. Meanwhile, a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on commodity prices and dragged down resources stocks. Higher U.S. interest rates could also result in dollar outflows from emerging markets towards the U.S.



The Australian market is flat following the positive lead from Wall Street and lower commodity prices that were weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 1.20 points or 0.02 percent to 5,537.40, off a low of 5,533.00. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 1.20 points or 0.02 percent to 5,593.80.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is declining 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto is losing 0.3 percent.



Fortescue Metals said it will repay another $1 billion of its debt next week, resulting in an annual interest savings of $38 million and bring down its gross gearing level to below its 40 per cent target. The iron ore miner's shares are advancing almost 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is falling almost 6 percent and Evolution Mining is down more than 3 percent after gold prices tumbled overnight to their lowest since February.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is down 0.7 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.2 percent and Santos is flat after crude oil prices further declined overnight.



Banks are mixed. ANZ Bank is losing 0.4 percent and Westpac is down 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.5 percent and National Australia Bank is rising 0.2 percent. ANZ Bank and National Australia Bank are holding their annual general meetings today.



Crown Resorts said it will increase the scale of the special distribution and buyback that will follow the reduction of its stake in the Macau joint venture, Melco Crown Entertainment. The company's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



Mayne Pharma shares after the company said it is facing lawsuits by several US states over alleged anti-competitive conduct. The company's shares are falling more than 16 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell against the strengthening U.S. dollar on Friday following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7353, down from US$0.7414 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is extending gains from the previous session following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and on a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 105.62 points or 0.55 percent to 19,379.41, off a high of 19,439.97 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Canon is adding 0.4 percent, Toshiba is rising 0.6 percent and Sony is up 0.4 percent.



Panasonic is losing 0.6 percent despite a report in the Nikkei business daily that the company will supply solar panels to U.S-based Tesla Motors.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.3 percent, while Honda is adding 0.8 percent. Fast Retailing is losing 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.5 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden Co. is higher by almost 7 percent, Dentsu is rising almost 3 percent and Showa Denko is advancing more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, DeNa Co. is losing almost 6 percent and Tokio Marine Holdings is down almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 118 yen-range on Friday, up from the upper 117 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea are up with modest gains. Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday.



The Dow rose 59.71 points or 0.3 percent to 19,852.24, the Nasdaq climbed 20.18 points or 0.4 percent to 5,456.85 and the S&P 500 advanced 8.75 points or 0.4 percent to 2,262.03.



The European markets ended Thursday's session in the green after a series of announcements from central banks. The DAX of Germany climbed 1.08 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 1.05 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.72 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday, as the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike strengthened the dollar. January WTI oil fell 14 cents or 0.3 percent to settle at $50.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



