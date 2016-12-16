

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced that it has entered strategic drug discovery and development collaboration with Celgene Corp (CELG) to identify disease-modifying therapeutics for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. The initial term of the collaboration is five years.



Under terms, Evotec will receive an upfront payment of $45 million. Celgene holds exclusive options to in-license worldwide rights to Evotec programmes developed from the company's compound library.



Evotec may be eligible to receive up to $250 million in milestones as well as up to low double-digit royalties on in-licensed programmes.



As part of the collaboration, Celgene may also elect to screen compounds from its proprietary CELMoD(R) library using Evotec's iPSC platform to evaluate activity in models of neurodegenerative diseases.



