ADEKA to Join "Arabplast 2017" Trade Fair in UAE in January

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEKA CORPORATION announced on December 16 that it will join Arabplast 2017 in Dubai, the UAE.

Overview of Arabplast 2017

Official site: http://www.arabplast.info/

Date: Jan. 8 (Sun) - 10 (Tue), 2017

Place: Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE

Stand: Hall 07 / D130

Featured products are Onepacks, whose capacity has been improved in the last year, Nucleating Agents, HALS/UVA, PVC stabilizers/plasticizers.

This time, the company will hold a technical seminar in its booth. The topics are polyolefin additives and PVC stabilizers/plasticizers. With seats limited, it would be better to contact the company beforehand at Info@adeka-alghurair.com.

Arabplast is the biggest trade show in the plastics and rubber industries in the Middle East region, held every 2 years. The ADEKA group participates in the show again as its UAE affiliate "ADEKA Al Ghurair Additives."

ADEKA Al Ghurair Additives was established by ADEKA and the Al-Ghurair group in 2011. ADEKA Al Ghurair Additives is one of the 22 worldwide affiliates of ADEKA, and is energetically developing its sales area around the Middle East region.