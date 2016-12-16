Yesterday, on 15 December 2016, Tallinn Circuit Court ruled to leave unchanged Harju County Court's ruling dated 29 April 2015. Harju County Court convicted Selver AS, a subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS.



Earlier, in the proceedings of the same case, Tallinn Circuit Court terminated criminal proceedings due to expiry of the limitation period. However, the Supreme Court ruled that the limitation period had not expired and referred the case back to the Circuit Court for a full review of all the circumstances and evidence by a different panel of judges. Tallinn Circuit Court's yesterday's ruling was based on a new court hearing. Yesterday's conviction by Tallinn Circuit Court has not entered into force.



During the entire proceeding, Selver AS has deemed the charge of the Prosecutor's Office to be unfounded and incomprehensible since Selver AS has never concluded any price agreements with their competitors. Selver AS is still convinced that they have not contravened the law and will appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.



Raul Puusepp Chairman of the Board Tel +372 731 5000