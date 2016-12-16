Silkeborg, 2016-12-16 08:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Share repurchase programme



The share buy-back programme runs from 01 July 2016 to 31 December 2016. In this period Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.0 billion, cf. company announcement No. 48/2016 of 18 August 2016, where the original share buy-back programme of DKK 500 million got increased with a total amount of DKK 500 million. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulative for share buy-back programmes), and from 03 July 2016 in accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), which ensures that Jyske Bank is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buy-back programme.



Since the announcement as of 01 July 2016, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average Transaction value in shares purchase DKK price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 2,925,000 305.98 894,991,498 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09 December 2016 30,000 328.82 9,864,546 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 December 2016 30,000 330.98 9,929,316 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 December 2016 30,000 332.14 9,964,278 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 December 2016 30,000 333.82 10,014,621 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 December 2016 30,000 338.99 10,169,598 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 3,075,000 307.30 944,933,857 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 5,717,740 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.02% of the share capital.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



Any questions in regards to this announcement may be addressed to Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. +45 89 89 64 29.



