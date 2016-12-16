Sweden, Lund, 2016-12-16 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doro's Board of Directors has appointed Robert Puskaric as new CEO and President, with stationing at Doro's head office in Lund and effective from February 1, 2017. Robert Puskaric joins Doro from his current position at Ericsson.



"I am very pleased that we have been able to attract such an internationally experienced and strong leader to Doro. Robert's extensive experience in mobile device platforms, managed services, IoT (Internet of Things) and telecommunications will be a strong addition to the Doro team. I am convinced that Robert will help us continue to pioneer in the senior communications market through product innovation and integration of device and telecare activities", says Johan Andsjö, acting Chairman of the Board.



Robert Puskaric has 20 years of international experience from the telecom industry. Robert has been at Ericsson since 1996 and held many managerial positions, both in Sweden and abroad, in which he among other things have showed great ability to build and develop new strategies and businesses. Robert joins Doro from his current position as Ericsson Group Senior Vice President with responsibility for special strategic projects. In this position he has among other things developed Ericsson's Internet of Things Strategy.



"I feel honoured and excited to be appointed new CEO of Doro. Doro is a strong brand and has a strong position within its segment. Through its deep knowledge in its target group's needs in combination with its competence and assets in hardware as well as software and services, I believe the company has a great potential to grow given the digital transformation happening in society right now. I am very much looking forward to meet my new colleagues, customers and partners", says Robert Puskaric.



Robert Puskaric was born 1969 in Ljungby and holds a Bachelors of Business Administration degree from the School of Economics and Management at Lund University, Sweden. Robert lives in Lund.



Jérôme Arnaud will remain CEO and President until February 1, 2017.



Further information about the new management team structure and development plans will be given in the Year-end 2016 report on February 17, 2017.



For more information, please contact: Acting Chairman of the Board, Johan Andsjö johan.andsjo@doro.com +46 (0)46 280 50 69



About Doro Doro develops telecom products and services for Seniors to lead full and rich lives: to do things they want to do more easily as well as the things they thought they might never do. The global market-leader in senior mobile phone, Doro offers easy-to-use mobile phones and smartphones, mobile applications, fixed line telephony with loud and clear sound. Within Doro Group, Doro Care offers social care and telecare solutions for elder and disabled persons for independent and safe living in their own homes. Doro AB is a Swedish public company and its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange, Nordic List, Small Companies. Net sales of SEK 1,838 million (EUR 200 million) were reported for 2015. www.doro.com



This information is information that Doro AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 16 December 2016.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=608483