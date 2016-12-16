Vantaa, Finland, 2016-12-16 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 December at 9.00 am Finnish time (EET)



Invitation to Cramo Capital Markets Day on Thursday 16th February 2017



Cramo Plc invites investors, analysts and media representatives to Cramo Capital Markets Day on Thursday 16th February 2017 in Helsinki, Finland.



Time: Thursday 16th February 2017 from 11 am - 5 pm (presentations, including lunch)



Venue: Event Arena Bank, Unioninkatu 22, Helsinki



Speakers: Mr Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO, and Mr Aku Rumpunen, Interim CFO, together with the members of Group Management.



Programme:



The purpose of the day is to present an in-depth briefing of Cramo Group's strategy 2020, the Group's financial targets and the way forward. More information and the detailed programme will be sent to the participants and will be available on Cramo website in January 2017.



All presentations can be followed via a live webcast at www.cramogroup.com.



Registration:



The participants are kindly asked to register by 1st February 2017. To sign up, please use the registration form, which can also be found on Cramo website at www.cramogroup.com.



Further information:



Ms Merja Naumanen, IR Communication Officer, tel: +358 10 661 1211 Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045



