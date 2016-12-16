Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - Cegereal completes the acquisition of the Hanami campus

Paris, December 16, 2016 - 8:00 a.m.

Â Cegereal completes the acquisition of the Hanami campus

On December 15, 2016, Cegereal completed the acquisition of the property fund (organisme de placement collectif immobilier) that holds the Hanami campus, a 30,000 sq.m office complex of eight office buildings in Rueil-Malmaison.

In the press release that announced the transaction to the market on September 5, 2016, Raphael TrÃ©guier, CEO of Cegereal, said: "This first acquisition is a great opportunity offering solid returns. This flexible, responsible office complex located within Greater Paris dates back to 1991 but is resolutely modern and open to change. It boasts a range of qualities essential for large companies looking to provide their employees with an efficient workplace that ensures their well-being."

The financing for the transaction was provided by SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale and La Banque Postale.

Cegereal was advised in the acquisition by White & Case, Fidal, Deloitte and Attal & AssociÃ©s.

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value is estimated at â‚¬1,040 million as of June 30, 2016 (replacement value).

To date, Cegereal is the first French property company with a fully certified portfolio from an environmental point of view (HQE and BREEAM "Very Good") and benefits from the Green Star rating in the international benchmark GRESB.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of â‚¬490 million on December 14, 2016.

www.cegereal.com (http://www.cegereal.com)

