KBC Groep: KBC Group: Changes within the Board of Directors of KBC

Press Release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 16 December 2016 (8.00 a.m. CET)

Changes within the Board

of Directors of KBC

The Board of Directors of KBC Group decided during its meeting yesterday to implement a series of changes:

Luc Discry, who is retiring, will be succeeded by Katelijn Callewaert as executive director at Cera and KBC Ancora

Lode Morlion and Ghislaine Van Kerckhove, whose terms of office have come to an end in the Cera group, will be succeeded on the Boards of Directors of KBC by Walter Nonneman and Matthieu Vanhove

Ms Callewaert, Mr Nonneman and Mr Vanhove were co-opted as directors at KBC with effect on 16 December 2016. Their appointment will be submitted for approval at the General Meeting of 4 May 2017.

Thomas Leysen, Chairman of the KBC Group Board of Directors had this to say on today's announcement: 'I wish to express my deep gratitude to Ghislaine Van Kerckhove, Lode Morlion and Luc Discry for their support and commitment to KBC, as well as for the acuity of their analyses and the wisdom of their advice. At the same time, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Katelijn Callewaert, Walter Nonneman and Matthieu Vanhove on board. I am convinced that their broad experience and knowledge of economic and financial affairs will enable them to make a significant contribution to the further development of KBC.'

Katelijn Callewaert, who was born in Kortrijk (Belgium) in 1958, holds a Master's Degree in Law from the University of Ghent and a degree in fiscal sciences from the Fiscal College of Higher Education (Fiscale Hogeschool) in Brussels.

Ms Callewaert worked from 1981 until the end of 2014 at PwC Tax Consultants sccrl-bcvba, where she had been a director since 1991 and Tax Director Global Compliance Services. She also sat on the TLS (Tax and Legal Services) HR Board of PwC Tax Consultants, was a member of the Institute of Accountants and Tax Consultants (IAB-IEC), sat on various IAB-IEC committees and was a member of the International Fiscal Association (IFA) and the Brabant Association of Fiscal and Accounting Professions (BAB Brabant). She also lectured at and was a member of the examination commission of the Fiscal College of Higher Education in Brussels. At present, she is executive director at Cera and KBC Ancora.

Walter Nonneman, who was born in Kruibeke (Belgium) in 1948, holds a PhD in Applied Economics (Business Economics) from the University of Antwerp (UFSIA), where he is Professor Emeritus in Economics. Most of his career was connected with the University of Antwerp, but he was also active at a number of universities abroad (including the Harvard Business School and Warwick University). He is also an external director at Cera and an independent director at Fluxys Belgium NV.

Mr Nonneman specialises in economic policy, public economics and management in the public and non-profit sector.

Matthieu Vanhove, who was born in Bruges (Belgium) in 1954, graduated in chemical and agricultural engineering (bioengineering) from the KU Leuven, where he also gained a Master's Degree in Business Administration and a postgraduate diploma in insurance. He started his career in 1979 as an assistant at KU Leuven (in the Faculty of Business and Economics). He worked as an adviser and auditor for cooperative companies in the food sector from 1982 until 1989, before joining CERA Bank, where he worked between 1989 and 1998, first in the Credit Division and then as Head of Asset/Liability Management.

Mr Vanhove is a director and member of the Management Committee of Cera, an executive director of BRS Microfinance Coop and chairman of the National Council of Cooperatives.

For more information, please contact:

Wim Allegaert, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel.: + 32 2 429 50 51 - E-mail: wim.allegaert@kbc.be (mailto:wim.allegaert@kbc.be)

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/KBC Group Spokesperson

Tel.: + 32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies.



KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager

Corporate Communication/

Spokesperson

Tel.: + 32 2 429 85 45







Press Office

Tel.: + 32 2 429 65 01 (Stef Leunens)

Tel.: + 32 2 429 29 15 (Ilse De Muyer)

Fax: + 32 2 429 81 60

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)







KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/) or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)







Follow us onwww.twitter.com/kbc_group (http://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)

Press release KBC Group dd 16-12-2016 (http://hugin.info/133947/R/2065879/775546.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

