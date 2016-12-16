Kesko Oyj: Kesko's website again the best in Finland and at the top level in Europe

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 16.12.2016 AT 9:00 1(1)

Kesko's website again the best in Finland and at the top level in Europe

Kesko's homepage at www.kesko.fi has been ranked Finland's best corporate website for a second consecutive time. The Swedish Comprend's 20th Webranking survey ranks corporate websites on 50 criteria derived from company stakeholders' needs and wishes.

The 50 largest Finnish listed companies were included in the survey. On a Europe-wide scale, the survey covered over 800 companies and the 100 largest companies globally. Kesko's score was 92.2/100, which was several points higher from last year.

"This is a great proof of Kesko's systematic development of digital services. Kesko aims to build the trading sector's best digital services for the K-Group customers for shopping to be fun", says Channel Director Harri Utoslahti.

Kesko ranked above the Finnish average on all website sections: homepage, about us, press, reporting, share, investor relations, governance, CSR, careers and website functionalities. In this year's survey, Kesko was the only company to score full points for the company information section.

In the retail sector, the survey covered 41 European companies among which Kesko was ranked the best.

You can read more about the survey at http://comprend.com/webranking (http://comprend.com/webranking). Kesko's website address is www.kesko.fi (http://www.kesko.fi/).

Further information:

Riikka Toivonen, Head of Financial Communications, riikka.toivonen@kesko.fi, tel. +358 105 323 495

Kesko and K-retailers form the K-Group, whose sales total over €13 billion. The K-Group is the third largest retail operator in northern Europe and it employs approximately 45,000 people. Kesko operates in the grocery trade, the building and technical trade and the car trade. Its divisions and chains act in close cooperation with retailer entrepreneurs and other partners. Kesko's net sales are €10 billion and it employs approximately 30,000 people. Kesko has over 1,500 stores engaged in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Belarus and Poland. Kesko is a listed company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The company's domicile and main premises are in Helsinki. Kesko is the world's most sustainable trading sector company (The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World). www.kesko.fi (http://www.kesko.fi/)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire

