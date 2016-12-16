Invitation to Presentation of KappAhl Q1 2016/2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
KappAhl will announce its first quarter results (September-November 2016) on Wednesday 21 December at 07.30 (CET).
A teleconference will be held on the same day, for analysts, media and investors, at 09.00 (CET). The report will be presented by Danny Feltmann, President and CEO and Anders Düring, CFO.
The presentation will be held in English and will also be live webcasted at www.kappahl.com, under "Investor Relations", choose "Reports & presentations". Questions can be asked via the teleconference or via the webcast. It is also possible to listen to the webcast afterwards at the same address.
To participate, please call 5 minutes before the opening of the conference:
Sweden +46 (0)8 566 426 90
Great Britain +44203008 9801
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact
Charlotte Högberg, Head Corporate Communications
tel 46 (0)70 471 56 31
email charlotte.hogberg@kappahl.com
