Ulrik Svensson Will Leave his Position as Board Member of ASSA ABLOY AB at Year-end

As earlier communicated by Melker Schörling AB, Ulrik Svensson will leave his position as CEO of Melker Schörling AB at the end of the year. He will at the same time leave his position as Board member of ASSA ABLOY AB.

Johan Molin,

President and CEO,

tel.no:+46850648542

Carolina Dybeck Happe,

CFO and Executive Vice President,

tel.no:+46850648572

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSAABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 46,000employees, operations in more than 70countries and sales of SEK68billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotelsecurity.

