Elisa has a share-based incentive plan for the key personnel, which includes three three-year performance periods, calendar years 2015-2017, 2016-2018 and 2017-2019.



Elisa's Board of Directors has decided that the rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2017-2019 correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 495,664 Elisa shares (including also the proportion to be paid in cash). The potential reward on the basis the performance period 2017-2019 will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash in 2020. The Performance Share Plan is directed to approximately 200 people.



The potential reward of the Plan from the performance period 2017-2019 will be based on earnings per share (EPS), on the new business revenue and on other essential goals.



Elisa has issued a stock exchange release for the share incentive plan on 14 December 2014.



In order to increase motivating and engaging compensation, the Board of Directors has decided on new earning periods for the Restricted Stock Plan established and announced on 19 December 2011. The lock-up period of the rewards to be granted on the basis of the plan consists of one-year and two-year periods. The potential reward is based on the validity of a key person's employment.



