Henry Kissinger and CKGSB Dean Discuss US-China Relations in Trump-Xi Era

Former US Secretary of State features at CKGSB event in New York just days after meeting Chinese President in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), China's leading business school, hosted a special edition of its Knowledge Series events in New York City this week, featuring former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, serving as a timely and pertinent platform to shed light on this critical moment in US-China relations.

Those relations are at something of a crossroads amid uncertainties over US President-elect Donald Trump's China policy. But Kissinger, who has briefed the incoming President on China policy, struck an optimistic note, arguing that the sometimes tough rhetoric used by Trump was likely aimed at "satisfying domestic constituencies". Kissinger added that when Trump thoroughly examines US national interests with respect to China, "the cooperative way will prevail". "If China and America are in conflict," he said, "the whole world will be divided."

Echoing Kissinger's confidence, CKGSB Founding Dean Xiang Bing emphasized the opportunities and responsibilities that lie ahead for the US and China. "There are ongoing disruptions in economic development models, technology, social changes, global trade and investment systems, global governance and sustainable development," said Dean Xiang. "As a result of these transformations, this may be the best of times or the worst of times. China and the US have a joint responsibility to make it the best of times for humanity."

CKGSB's event, which convened over 150 American and Chinese government, business and opinion leaders comes just days after Kissinger met with President Xi Jinping to discuss US-China relations. During the visit, President Xi expressed his hope for relations to "move ahead in a sustainable and stable manner" during this time of transition.

