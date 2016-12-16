On-the-move App Testing Launched by Moolya to Bring Start-up way of Testing to Enterprises

BANGALORE, December 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Moolya Software Testing Private Limited headquartered in Bangalore and delivering testing value to customers globally has launched on-the-move app testing to help customers get their apps tested "On the Move" and in real conditions. Also powered by products like App Achhi giving instant reports - the combination of service is very valuable to start-ups and enterprises that look to take their testing the start-up way.

On the occasion of the launch of On-the-move App Testing - the Founder - Managing Director of Moolya, Pradeep Soundararajan, talked about the problems with enterprise testing and their problems moving to faster testing approach in an ever shrinking time world of agile and faster development cycles.

Pradeep specifically said, "Moolya having worked with 100+ start-ups and bringing the start-up way of testing to enterprises - we have seen how enterprises too can move as fast as start-ups. As a matter of fact - many enterprises we have worked with are forming smaller business units and calling them start-ups within large enterprises and hence they need a testing that moves as fast"

Moolya is a test partner to top start-ups such as Flipkart, PayTM, Ola, Snapdeal, Urban Ladder, Novopay and many others. Moolya has brought this agility to large enterprises like MindTree, consulting them to be more agile so that their adaption to faster testing approaches helps their enterprise customers.

Anil Malgikar, Head of Sales and Client Success Partner who has personally taken the on-the-move testing experience to customers on boarded said, "The customers see this as a fresh breath of air in testing services and they appreciate how we think and how we test"

How did this innovation take birth and Moolya's experience during the beta

In 2014, a customer complained about not being able to reproduce issues and then we interacted with customers and tried reproducing the issues in the same way they were doing it to find the issues. When we realize that putting the app in real user world condition - we found that this should be the birth of testing in real world conditions than just in a lab.

A lab is important to conduct experiments and so is the real world to be used to conduct experiments and that is how On-the-move App Testing was piloted for a few customers and then delivered to plenty of start-ups.

Moolya uses a combination of Products and Services to deliver this value

Moolya with its "brainual" testing tag - employs the power of products and services in combination to bring world class services to customers. Moolya uses a combination of its own test coverage analyzer (which is in beta), Start-up Test Lab that has been catering to start-up entrepreneurs, geek-preneurs, startup CEO and CTO's. App Achhi is a powerful app performance analyzer that is a fully automated test platform - an investment of Moolya. Adding to this Moolya's super skilled testers use these tools and guide the decision makers to be sensitive of the risks.

About Moolya [ http://www.moolya.com ]

Moolya is a specialized testing solutions, products in testing and services firm whose foundation is lateral thinking. It has built a reputation of providing out-of-box and intelligent testing solutions powered by context driven testing approach to industry leaders and rapidly growing startups who deliver cutting edge technology solutions that engage millions of app users globally every day. Moolya enables business and product leaders to make test driven decisions.

Moolya has grown to a trusted testing partner for several consumer centric industries such as Banking, Ecommerce, Payments, Retail, Healthcare, Lifestyle, Travel, FinTech, Media and Entertainment. The context driven testing approach is ideal for such consumer centric industries where testing needs to explore beyond basic business requirements.



