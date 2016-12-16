sprite-preloader
16.12.2016 | 10:35
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

JM AB's Nomination Committee's Proposals for Chairman and Directors at the 2017 Annual General Meeting

The Nomination Committee of JM AB has Resolved to Propose the Following to the 2017 Annual General Meeting Regarding the Board's composition

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 16, 2016

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Number of Board directors: Seven ordinary directors, no deputies.

The Nomination Committee proposes the new election of Fredrik Persson as Chairman of the Board, which was previously communicated in a press release on November 22, 2016. Lars Lundquist, who has been the Chairman of the Board since 2005, has declined re-election. The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of directors Kaj-Gustaf Bergh (elected 2013), Eva Nygren (elected 2013), Kia Orback Pettersson (elected 2010), Åsa Söderström Jerring (elected 2007) and Thomas Thuresson (elected 2016).

The Nomination Committee also proposes Olav Line, a Norwegian citizen, as a new director of the Board. Olav Line studied engineering (MSc Eng.), and is the incoming CEO of Mustad Eiendom AS. Among other things, Olav Line has previously been CEO of Selvaag Eiendom AS, as well as of the listed companies Norwegian Property ASA and Steen & Stroem ASA. Olav Line a Board director of ECT AS.

The Nomination Committee consists of Åsa Nisell (Chairman), Swedbank Robur Fonder, Jan Särlvik, Nordea Funds, Eva Gottfridsdotter-Nilsson, Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning, Roar Engeland, OBOS BBL and Lars Lundquist, Chairman of the Board of JM AB.

The Nomination Committee's additional proposals to the Annual General Meeting of JM AB, which will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, will be provided with the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:
Nomination Committee Chairman Åsa Nisell, Swedbank Robur Fonder, +46 (0)8 585 924 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/jm/r/jm-ab-s-nomination-committee-s-proposals-for-chairman-and-directors-at-the-2017-annual-general-meeti,c2151717

The following files are available for download:

161216_JM AB's Nomination Committee's Proposals for Chairman and Directors at the 2017 Annual General Meeting
http://mb.cision.com/Main/1261/2151717/604950.pdf


