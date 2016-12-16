JM AB's Nomination Committee's Proposals for Chairman and Directors at the 2017 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Number of Board directors: Seven ordinary directors, no deputies.

The Nomination Committee proposes the new election of Fredrik Persson as Chairman of the Board, which was previously communicated in a press release on November 22, 2016. Lars Lundquist, who has been the Chairman of the Board since 2005, has declined re-election. The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of directors Kaj-Gustaf Bergh (elected 2013), Eva Nygren (elected 2013), Kia Orback Pettersson (elected 2010), Åsa Söderström Jerring (elected 2007) and Thomas Thuresson (elected 2016).

The Nomination Committee also proposes Olav Line, a Norwegian citizen, as a new director of the Board. Olav Line studied engineering (MSc Eng.), and is the incoming CEO of Mustad Eiendom AS. Among other things, Olav Line has previously been CEO of Selvaag Eiendom AS, as well as of the listed companies Norwegian Property ASA and Steen & Stroem ASA. Olav Line a Board director of ECT AS.

The Nomination Committee consists of Åsa Nisell (Chairman), Swedbank Robur Fonder, Jan Särlvik, Nordea Funds, Eva Gottfridsdotter-Nilsson, Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning, Roar Engeland, OBOS BBL and Lars Lundquist, Chairman of the Board of JM AB.

The Nomination Committee's additional proposals to the Annual General Meeting of JM AB, which will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, will be provided with the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

