

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation held steady in November, figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-over-year in November, the same rate of increase as in the previous month. In September, the rate of inflation was 0.9 percent.



Prices of food and soft drinks grew 1.2 percent annually in November and those of clothing and footwear climbed by 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in November.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 1.5 percent yearly in November, slightly faster than the 1.4 percent rise in October. Month-on-month, the HICP went up 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX