ZEISS Achieves Record Revenue and Earnings

Improved Competitiveness Leads to Best Earnings in Company's History

In the past 2015/16 fiscal year (ended 30September2016) the ZEISS Group increased both its revenue and earnings, achieving record levels: revenue rose to €4.881billion (prior year: €4.511billion). This corresponds to a sharp increase of eight percent. At €615 million, EBIT was significantly above last year's figure (€369million). The EBIT margin was at 13percent. For the first time, incoming orders exceeded the 5billion euro mark.

"Our programs for increasing competitiveness are now truly coming to fruition. Our entire portfolio is contributing to the healthy earnings. Increases were reported in all our fields of business," says Dr.MichaelKaschke, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG.

ZEISS generates just under 90 percent of its business outside Germany. ZEISS was particularly successful in the Asia/Pacific region with revenue totaling €1.123billion. This corresponds to an increase of 17 percent over the prior year after currency adjustments.

For fiscal year 2016/17, ZEISS expects to see moderate global economic growth, and anticipates a slight revenue increase and a comparable EBIT margin.

More information is available at www.zeiss.com/pressconference.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries. The ZEISS Group develops, produces and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cine lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. ZEISS is divided up into the four segments Research & Quality Technology, Medical Technology, Vision Care/Consumer Products and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. The ZEISS Group is represented in over 40 countries and has more than 50 sales and service locations, upwards of 30 manufacturing sites and about 25 research and development facilities around the globe. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. Carl Zeiss AG is the strategic management holding company that manages the ZEISS Group. The company is wholly owned by the Carl Zeiss Stiftung (Carl Zeiss Foundation).

