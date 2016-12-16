

16 December 2016



Following the announcement of the Net Asset Value as at 30 November 2016, Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') now announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have leading up to the announcement of the annual results for the year ended 30 November 2016, has previously been notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.



For further information, please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



