

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases Eurozone final inflation data for November and trade data for October. Inflation is expected to remain at initially estimated 0.6 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.0460 against the greenback, 123.48 against the yen, 1.0755 against the franc and 0.8418 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



