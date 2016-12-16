

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in October from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 4.3 billion in October from EUR 4.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. However, it was above the surplus of EUR 3.7 billion in September.



Exports declined 2.2 percent year-over-year in October and imports dropped by 1.6 percent.



Outgoing flows to EU countries contracted 2.1 percent on year and those to non-EU countries by 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports remained flat in October, while imports climbed by 2.7 percent.



The EU trade surplus came in at EUR 0.5 billion in October, down from EUR 1.01 billion in the same month of 2015.



