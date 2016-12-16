Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market in Croatia, Forecast to 2019" report to their offering.
This study details the size and shape of the company car (true fleet) market in Croatia with a focus on the actual development and growth potential of finance lease and operating lease within Passenger Vehicle (PV) and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segments. The analysis takes into account historic data, current market conditions (PESTLE, key drivers/ restraints) plus insight and opinion from market actors in order to deliver a five year outlook on growth opportunities (2015-2019).
In addition to the report investment, also provides for access to latest market and competitor data (forecast to 2020) plus an analyst briefing for queries regarding latest market drivers and restraints.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements-New Registration
Market Engineering Measurements-Portfolio
Market Engineering Measurements-Leasing
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
Research Objectives and Methodology
Project and Research Scope
Sector Definitions
3. Macro Economical Analysis
Socioeconomic Environment
PESTLE Analysis
4. Drivers and Restraints-Fleet and Leasing Market
Market Drivers
Market Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Market Restraints Explained
5. Penetration Trend Analysis-Fleet and Leasing Market
Market Structure
Fleet and Leasing Market-New Registrations
Fleet and Leasing Market-Portfolio
Passenger Vehicles Company Cars-New Registrations
Passenger Vehicles Company Cars-Portfolio
LCV Company Cars-New Registrations
LCV Company Cars-Portfolio
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Fleet and Leasing Market
Competitor Portfolio Analysis-Leasing
Competitor Portfolio Analysis-Operational Leasing
7. Key Conclusions
Key Conclusions
Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/slrxxl/fleet_vehicle
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161216005298/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Leasing, Car Fleet