Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market in Croatia, Forecast to 2019" report to their offering.

This study details the size and shape of the company car (true fleet) market in Croatia with a focus on the actual development and growth potential of finance lease and operating lease within Passenger Vehicle (PV) and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segments. The analysis takes into account historic data, current market conditions (PESTLE, key drivers/ restraints) plus insight and opinion from market actors in order to deliver a five year outlook on growth opportunities (2015-2019).

In addition to the report investment, also provides for access to latest market and competitor data (forecast to 2020) plus an analyst briefing for queries regarding latest market drivers and restraints.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements-New Registration

Market Engineering Measurements-Portfolio

Market Engineering Measurements-Leasing

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Project and Research Scope

Sector Definitions

3. Macro Economical Analysis

Socioeconomic Environment

PESTLE Analysis

4. Drivers and Restraints-Fleet and Leasing Market

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Market Restraints Explained

5. Penetration Trend Analysis-Fleet and Leasing Market

Market Structure

Fleet and Leasing Market-New Registrations

Fleet and Leasing Market-Portfolio

Passenger Vehicles Company Cars-New Registrations

Passenger Vehicles Company Cars-Portfolio

LCV Company Cars-New Registrations

LCV Company Cars-Portfolio

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Fleet and Leasing Market

Competitor Portfolio Analysis-Leasing

Competitor Portfolio Analysis-Operational Leasing

7. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions

