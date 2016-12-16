Glycerin 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016 - Growing Global Spending on Medicines Drives Glycerin Use in the Pharmaceutical End-Use Sector - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Glycerin - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Glycerin in Thousand Pounds by the following End-Use Applications:



Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Tobacco

Polyether Polyols

Alkyd Resins

Other Applications

The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as



Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Cargill, Inc. (US)

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Croda International Plc (UK)

Ecogreen Oleochemicals ( Singapore )

) FPG Oleochemicals Sdn. Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Godrej Industries Ltd. ( India )

) IOI Group ( Malaysia )

) Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) KLK OLEO ( Malaysia )

) Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) PMC Biogenix Inc. (US)

Procter & Gamble Chemicals (US)

PT. Cisadane Raya Chemicals ( Indonesia )

) PT. SOCIMAS ( Indonesia )

) PT. Sumi Asih Oleochemical Industry ( Indonesia )

) Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Thai Glycerine Co., Ltd. ( Thailand )

) The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc. (US)

Vance Bioenergy Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) Vitusa Products (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview



2. Product Overview



3. Analysis Of End-Use Applications



4. Recent Industry Activity



5. Focus On Select Global Players



6. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 63)



The United States (22)

(22) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (14)

(14) - Germany (4)

(4) - The United Kingdom (1)

(1) - Italy (4)

(4) - Spain (3)

(3) - Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)

(Excluding Japan) (19) Latin America (1)



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62hd7t/glycerin_global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





