AS Baltika plans in 2017 to disclose information and organise the annual general meeting on the following dates:



02.01.2017 2016 sales results



28.02.2017 Unaudited interim accounts for the IV quarter



22.03.2017 Audited annual report for 2016



27.04.2017 Unaudited interim accounts for the I quarter



08.05.2017 Annual general meeting of shareholders



20.07.2017 Unaudited interim accounts for the II quarter



19.10.2017 Unaudited interim accounts for the III quarter



At the Supervisory Council meeting held on 15th of December 2016 it was decided to change the 2017 investor calendar to report the sales of AS Baltika only as part of the unaudited quarterly reports, which include necessary comments. This decision was made based on the Supervisory Council's recommendation as the quarterly financial reports reflect company's financial results more accurately than monthly sales reports. At the same time Baltika would like to have the same information sharing principles as the other companies listed in Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange by publishing only quarterly financial reports.



Maigi Pärnik-Pernik Member of the Management Board maigi.parnik@baltikagroup.com