Changes in Gränges Group Management

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Gränges reorganize the work of the Group Management. Torbjörn Sternsjö, Senior Vice President Technology & Business Development, will take place in Gränges' Management team, replacing Paul Neutjens, Senior Vice President of Process Engineering & Operational Development, whose role will report to Torbjörn Sternsjö. Furthermore, CFO Oskar Hellström has been appointed Deputy CEO of Gränges. The changes will take effect on 1 January, 2017.

Torbjörn Sternsjö (born 1962) has worked at Gränges since May 2015 in the role Director of Business Development. Torbjörn Sternsjö has held various senior positions within Gränges and Sapa since 1994. During 1999-2007, Torbjörn Sternsjö was Managing Director of Gränges Shanghai. During 2007-2010 he was President of Sapa Profiles in Asia and 2011-2015 he was President of the joint venture Sapa Chalco Aluminium Products Chongqing in China. Torbjörn Sternsjö holds a M.Sc. Industrial Engineering and Management.

Torbjörn Sternsjö's responsibilities include the functions of R&D, global customers, and process and operational development.

For further information, please contact:

Pernilla Grennfelt, Director Communications and IR

pernilla.grennfelt@granges.com,

tel: +46702 90 99 55

The information in this press release is such that Gränges must disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on Friday, 16 December, 2016, at 14.00 CET.

About Gränges

Gränges is a leading global supplier of rolled aluminium products for heat exchanger applications and other niche markets. In materials for brazed heat exchangers Gränges is the global leader with a market share of approximately 20%. The company develops, produces and markets advanced materials that enhance efficiency in the customer manufacturing process and the performance of the final products; brazed heat exchangers. The company's geographical markets are Europe, Asia and the Americas. Its production facilities are located in Sweden, China and the United States, and have a combined annual capacity of 400,000 metric tonnes. Gränges has some 1,500 employees and net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on Gränges is available at granges.com.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/granges-ab/r/changes-in-granges-group-management,c2152013

The following files are available for download: