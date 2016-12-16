Announcement of a Supplement to the Prospectus Regarding Tobii's Rights Issue

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Directors of Tobii AB (publ) ("Tobii" or the "Company") has prepared a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the prospectus regarding the invitation to subscribe for shares in the Tobii, authorized and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory on December 1, 2016 (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus Supplement has been prepared on the occasion of that the smartphone customer which Tobii previously announced as an unnamed design win today launched a smartphone which includes eye-tracking by Tobii. Thus, Tobii today announced that the customer's name is Huawei and that the product model is Honor Magic, which will be available on the Chinese market with expected sales start on December 23, 2016.

The Prospectus Supplement, which was authorized and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority today, should in all regards be read in conjunction with the Prospectus. The Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement are available on Tobii's website (www.tobii.com/sv/group/investerare/foretradesemission-2016/) and on Carnegie Investment Bank's website (www.carnegie.se) and will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority website (www.fi.se).

Investors who before the publication of this Prospectus Supplement have notified or otherwise agreed to subscribe for new shares in the offering are entitled to withdraw their notification or consent within two working days from the publication of the Prospectus Supplement, i.e. until December 20, 2016, in accordance with Chapter 2. Section 34 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The withdrawal must be made in writing and submitted to Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Regeringsgatan 56, SE-103 38 Stockholm or by way of email to transactionsupport@carnegie.se.

Investors who applied for subscription of shares through a nominee should contact their nominee regarding the withdrawal of their notification or consent. Applications that are not withdrawn in time will remain binding. Investors who wish to remain with their subscription of shares do not need to take any action.

For full terms and additional information about the offering, reference is made to the Prospectus which together with the Prospectus Supplement is available on Tobii's website, www.tobii.com.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on December 16, 2016, at 2 p.m. CET.

CONTACT:

For more information, contact:

Sara Hyléen,

Corporate Communications Director,

Tobii AB

Phone: +46 70 916 16 41,

E-mail: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

Esben Olesen,

CFO,

Tobii AB,

Phone: +46 8 663 69 90 (switch),

E-mail: esben.olesen@tobii.com

Henrik Eskilsson,

CEO,

Tobii AB,

Phone: +46 8 663 69 90 (switch),

E-mail: henrik.eskilsson@tobii.com

