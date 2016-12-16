

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Incyte Corp. (INCY) said that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has issued a positive opinion, recommending the approval of Baricitinib.



If approved, Baricitinib would be marketed as Olumiant. It would be indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease modifying anti rheumatic drugs or DMARDs. Baricitinib may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.



Eli Lilly and Incyte noted that it is the first regulatory step towards the approval of Baricitinib and the CHMP positive opinion is now referred for final action to the European Commission, which grants approval in the EU. The Commission usually makes a decision on marketing authorization within two to three months of the CHMP issuing its recommendation.



