Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2016) - Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") has signed a letter of intent to supply Almacen Sustentable SA de CV, a leading distributor of solar products in the Mexican market, with a minimum of 5-megawatts of its Enertec solar roofing product in 2017.

Almacen Sustentable, based in Monterrey Mexico, plans to package the Enertec solar roofing product into an easy to install, moveable and indestructible "solar appliance" that its more than 200 distribution partners can sell to a growing base of what is known as "high consumption" energy users.

Mexico is fast emerging as one of the world's most promising solar markets with some of the world's highest irradiation levels mixed with energy prices that are among the most expensive in North America. Energy prices have been growing at roughly 12% per year in Mexico while the number of high consumption households have been growing at 18% annually. Recent changes to the electricity distribution system is also expected to give life to commercial rooftops and ground based parking lots as Mexican businesses look for ways to meet a mandated requirement for green energy.

"The Mexican rooftop market is a perfect place for the Enertec solar product to show its merits as an easy to deploy, indestructible and even moveable solar appliance. We are excited not only for the potential of the housing market but also for the acres of parking lots that with recent legislation are now poised to be covered with a low cost solar solution," said EHT's CEO John Gamble. "Mexico is also a very cost effective market to ship the Enertec panels and the product can maintain a competitive edge over conventional panels that are subject to hefty import duties."

EHT and Almacen expect the first shipments to commence in early 2017.

The Company's innovative "Enertec" Embedded Solar Roof is a breakthrough in the industry, offered as part of EHT's Advanced Modular Housing Systems or as a standalone product in a carport, shed roof or as the roof of a solar powered emergency shelter. By embedding the solar cells into its unique fire proof skin, EHT has replaced the need to install heavy glass panels and aluminium racking, an application limiting weight load in traditional solar panels resulting in a much lighter and less expensive solar solution. EHT believes that this breakthrough will open up a large market for roof top solar, as many roofs were not designed to carry the weight of traditional solar panels. The lower cost will also drive faster paybacks for customers looking for off grid power or a replacement of ever increasing grid power costs. The entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the home to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions.



EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

