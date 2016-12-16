

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced the launch of the authorized generic for EpiPen (epinephrine injection, USP) Auto-Injector at a wholesale acquisition cost of $300 per epinephrine injection, USP two-pack. The company said the authorized generic will be available starting next week through retail channels.



Mylan said it is also offering a savings card for eligible patients with commercial health insurance, providing up to $25 off the out-of-pocket cost for the authorized generic.



