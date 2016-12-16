Icelandair Group hf. has purchased the company Hljómalindarreitur ehf., which is the owner of buildings at 26-34 Hverfisgata and 4 Smiðjustígur in Reykjavik where Icelandair Hotels operate Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik. The lease agreement between Icelandair Hotels and Hljómalindarreitur expires in 2039. The purchase will increase the assets of Icelandair Group by 4.5 billion ISK.



For further information, please contact:



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO Icelandair Group bogi@icelandairgroup.is Tel: + 354 665 8801