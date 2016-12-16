Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets - Collateral List and Appendix 5 of the Default Fund Policy Paper - Eligible Funds Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets - Collateral List and Appendix 5 of the Default Fund Policy Paper - Eligible Funds



The following changes have been made:



1. Updates of haircuts:



Time to Current value New value after Change maturity after haircut haircut -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Austrian Government 0-5Y 97,0% 97,0% 0,0% Bills and Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 94,5% 94,0% -0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 90,5% 90,5% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 86,5% 87,0% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 84,0% 84,5% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- British Government 0-5Y 97,0% 97,0% 0,0% Bills and Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 93,0% 93,5% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 88,5% 89,0% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 79,0% 84,5% 5,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 72,5% 80,5% 8,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Danish Government Bills 0-5Y 97,0% 97,0% 0,0% and Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 96,5% 96,5% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 90,0% 90,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 93,0% 93,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 70,0% 70,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dutch Government Bills 0-5Y 97,0% 97,0% 0,0% and Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 96,0% 96,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 94,5% 94,5% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 92,0% 92,5% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 90,5% 90,5% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finnish Government 0-5Y 96,5% 96,5% 0,0% Bills and Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 95,0% 95,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 92,5% 92,5% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 88,5% 89,0% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 70,0% 70,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- French Government Bills 0-5Y 97,0% 97,0% 0,0% and Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 93,5% 93,0% -0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 88,0% 88,5% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 85,5% 86,0% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 78,0% 83,5% 5,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- German Government Bills 0-5Y 96,0% 96,0% 0,0% and Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 95,5% 95,5% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 93,5% 93,5% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 89,5% 90,0% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 88,0% 88,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Bonds 0-5Y 95,0% 95,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 95,0% 95,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 87,0% 87,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 80,0% 80,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 70,0% 70,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Norwegian Government 0-5Y 97,0% 97,0% 0,0% Bills and Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 95,0% 95,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 87,0% 87,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 80,0% 80,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 70,0% 70,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Swedish Government 0-5Y 97,0% 97,0% 0,0% Bills and Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 94,5% 94,5% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 91,0% 91,5% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 90,0% 90,5% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 70,0% 70,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- World Bank Green Bonds 0-5Y 97,0% 97,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 96,0% 96,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 87,0% 87,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 85,5% 86,0% 0,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 70,0% 70,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Swedish Covered Bonds 0-5Y 95,0% 94,0% -1,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 92,0% 92,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 90,0% 90,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 83,5% 85,5% 2,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 70,0% 70,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Danish Covered Bonds 0-5Y 95,0% 94,0% -1,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5-10Y 92,0% 92,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10-20Y 90,0% 90,0% 0,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-30Y 83,5% 85,5% 2,0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- >30Y 70,0% 70,0% 0,0% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Share Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change -------------------------------------------------------------------- ERIC B 38% 37% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------- VOLV B 33% 32% 1% --------------------------------------------------------------------



The changes will come into force 2016-12-22



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or risk.management@nasdaq.com .



NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Market



Clearing Risk Management



Attachment:

