16 December 2016

Bodycote plc

Directorate Change

Bodycote plc ("Bodycote" or "the Group") announced on 25 February 2016 that David Landless, Group Finance Director, would retire from the Board but had agreed to remain with the Group to ensure a smooth handover to his successor. With the appointment of Dominique Yates on 1 November 2016 as Group Finance Director designate the handover is now in progress and David Landless will retire as a director on 1 January 2017.

Contacts:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Tel No +44 (0) 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Tel No +44 (0) 20 3727 1340