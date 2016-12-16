PR Newswire
London, December 16
16 December 2016
Bodycote plc
Directorate Change
Bodycote plc ("Bodycote" or "the Group") announced on 25 February 2016 that David Landless, Group Finance Director, would retire from the Board but had agreed to remain with the Group to ensure a smooth handover to his successor. With the appointment of Dominique Yates on 1 November 2016 as Group Finance Director designate the handover is now in progress and David Landless will retire as a director on 1 January 2017.
